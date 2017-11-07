At 10:00 am at Baan Dusit 2 in Soi Wat Yarn, Mr. Somchai Termsak, Managing Director of Mr. Pool Pattaya and Khun Preeyakorn Khoengphukhieo, Marketing Executive of Green Footprint Solutions Ltd., held a press conference to announce the launch of Pure Pool products.

Mr. Pool Pattaya Swimming Pool Construction & Service is the first and only Pure Pool product to replace the existing pool water system with a swimming pool water treatment solution imported from South Africa of CE Testing Center.

Pure Pool products are added to the pool eliminating the need for chlorine. The result is a pool of pure water that is non-irritating, non-invasive to skin, hair and hair color and does not cause red eyes or eye irritation even after extended periods in the water. These products can make water clearer than chlorine and salt systems and have no effect on plants and animals, no odor and have soft mass. These new products also reduce the motor pump usage by as much as 30%, reducing electricity usage and they extend the life of the pool materials.