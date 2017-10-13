Pattaya People
Main Menu
NEWS
FEATURES
Business News
Community News
Crime News
Real Estate News
EXPAT INFO
Local golf
Important Telephone Numbers
Legal Matters
International School
LUCKY DRAW
Pattaya Weather
PROPERTY
CONDOS FOR SALE & RENT
HOUSES FOR SALE & RENT
CARS & BIKES
CARS FOR SALE
BIKES FOR SALE
BUSINESS DIRECTORY
LIVE RADIO
LIVE TV
Pattaya People
Eastern People
NEWS MAGAZINE
Daily News from Pattaya
Pattaya People
NEWS
FEATURES
Business News
Community News
Crime News
Real Estate News
EXPAT INFO
Local golf
Important Telephone Numbers
Legal Matters
International School
LUCKY DRAW
Pattaya Weather
PROPERTY
CONDOS FOR SALE & RENT
HOUSES FOR SALE & RENT
CARS & BIKES
CARS FOR SALE
BIKES FOR SALE
BUSINESS DIRECTORY
LIVE RADIO
LIVE TV
Pattaya People
Eastern People
NEWS MAGAZINE
Community News
Home
›
Community News
›
An Everlasting Light – international artists record in honor of H.M. King Bhumibol of Thailand
An Everlasting Light – international artists record in honor of H.M. King Bhumibol of Thailand
By
pattaya
October 13, 2017
41
0
Share:
Credit To : Bing Factory Music
Previous Article
Love Eternally Exclusive – Our King Project ...
Next Article
In Remembrance of His Majesty King ...
0
Shares
0
+
0
0
0
0
Related articles
More from author
Community News
POLICE VOLUNTEERS
December 29, 2016
By
pattaya
Around the town
Community News
Testing The Limits
May 25, 2017
By
pattaya
Clubs and Associations
Community News
2nd ITL International Tennis Championship 2017
May 25, 2017
By
pattaya
Community News
TRAFFIC ISSUES ROAD 2
January 16, 2017
By
pattaya
Community News
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
December 10, 2016
By
pattaya
Community News
ARMED MOTORBIKE RIDER
November 23, 2016
By
pattaya
Around the town
Windsurfing Comes to Pattaya
News
Kind Bikers
Around the town
Community News
ANNIVERSARY PARTY
PEOPLE PUBLISHING GROUP
ADVERTISE WITH US
CONTACT
PAST ISSUES
DISCLAIMER
All content on this website is the legal property of Dragon Enterprises Co Ltd. and can only be reused with written permission from the copyright holder. Website design & development by
Silvermover