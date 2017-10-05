Friday’s Samba Night at Coast Beach Club & Bistro – CENTARA GRAND MIRAGE BEACH RESORT PATTAYA

Looking for a great atmosphere places for dinner hang out?, at the

COAST Bar and Bistro, you can stay here all day and move with your

mood, enjoying range of indoor and outdoor settings, right on Pattaya’s

best beach and with panoramic views of the coastline, enjoy a casual

lunch by taking your pick from our eclectic menu of international cuisines

or lounge the afternoon away on a sunken daybed just few steps away

from the beach. In the evenings, COAST transforms into one of

Pattaya’s most sophisticated dining experiences, showcasing grilled

meats and seafood, along with a wide choice of cocktails. The focus at

COAST is on the views of the beach and your effortless glide through

the day and for the Friday Samba’s night serves you Brazilian Seafood

BBQ buffet with on 1,100 per person or 1,999 baht including exclusive

wine.

For more information, Visits: www.centarahotelsresorts.com

Or Call : 038 301 234