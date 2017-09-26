This week Pattaya was privilege to host the biggest tennis event in the Eastern Seaboard, as

we played host to the TATP SINGHA PATTAYA OPEN 2017, a 500,000 baht event which

was held at Greta Sport Club Pattaya. The event which is part of the part of the Thai

Association of Tennis Professionals circuit or commonly known as TATP circuit is the one of

the five biggest events organized in Thailand and the biggest event in the Eastern Seaboard

welcomed more than 300 profession athletes from Thailand and aboard who completed for

the championship prize and ranking points for the race to TATP Thailand Master 2017.

The woman single and doubles final in TATP SINGHA PATTAYA OPEN 2017 saw Thai

national team players complete for the winner trophies, were Miss. Patcharin Cheapchandej

the bronze medalist from this year UNIVERSIADE 2017 hosted in Taipei won both the

woman single and doubles event at TATP SINGHA PATTAYA OPEN 2017 respectively.

Miss. Patcharin Cheapchandej, the winner of both the woman single and doubles event at

TATP SINGHA PATTAYA OPEN 2017 said that playing in Pattaya is a true privilege, the

accommodation here are very well organized by TATP and Greta Sport club, while the fans

are just truly amazing thought out the event. Miss. Patcharin also said that Pattaya city is her

favorite destination to come and play, as the city provide all the possibilities for relaxation

with wonderful beaches and holiday accommodation, she is looking forward to complete her

again next year, and thanked TATP and Greta Sport Club for making such events possible.

Miss. Champoothip Jandakate, the runner up of the woman single and winner of the woman

doubles event at TATP SINGHA PATTAYA OPEN 2017 said that she was grateful to TATP

and Greta Sport Club for making such an event possible, because it gives the player the

change to play at the highest level in front of a home audience, which is a rare thing as most

of the events are organized a board. Miss. Champoothip further said she love the entire

experience playing in Pattaya and hope there will be more event in Pattaya in the near future.

WINNER WOMAN SINGLE: Patcharin Cheapchandej (THA)

RUNNER UP WOMAN SINGLE: Champoothip Jandakate (THA)

WINNER WOMAN DOUBLE: Champoothip Jandakate & Patcharin Cheapchandej (THA)

RUNNER UP WOMAN DOUBLE: Chatmanee Jankiew & Napawee Jankiaw (THA)

For more information, follow us on Face book: TATP TOUR