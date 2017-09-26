Opening of the first Michelin Star in Pattaya “Hawker Chan” Singapore

famous street food. Special menu with affordable price are ready to serve

Pattaya people at Pattaya beach atmosphere.

After the official launch of Foodland Supermarket Pattaya2 nd, located at

Royal Garden Pattaya, K.Somsak Teraphatanakul Terapatanakul – Chairman of

Foodland Supermarket Co., Ltd. and K.Atipol Terahsongkran – Managing Director of

Dim Sum Wonderland Co., Ltd. move ahead with the Michelin Starred Street Food

delivered directly from Singapore, named “HAWKER CHAN”

K.Atipol Terahsongkran, the Managing Director of Dim Sum Wonderland Co.,

Ltd. disclosed that "Hawker Chan (Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle)

is a very famous Michelin starred street food restaurant in Singapore with great taste

under the concept "The World's First Michelin-starred Street Food Stall" and "The

Michelin-starred Meal in the World". There are currently 3 branches in Singapore and

2 branches in Thailand under the supervision of Dim Sum Wonderland Co., Ltd. The

first branch is located on the 5 th floor at Terminal 21 Asoke and the second branch is

located on the Ground floor at Royal Garden Pattaya for Pattaya people who are

passionate about the taste of street food with the total space of 281 square meters

accommodates up to 100 seats.

“For raw materials, we focus on quality thus the best selected materials for

each menu, while the price is very reasonable starting from 95 Baht i.e. Michelin

starred Soya Sauce Chicken Rice, Sauce Chicken Noddle sour and soaked with

original soya sauce from Hong Kong. Also the other interesting menus ; Char Siew

Noodle, Roasted Pork Noodle, Char Siew Rice, Roasted Pork Rice, Pork Rib Rice and

Wonton Soup. All menus are created by Chef Chan, the owner of Hawker Chan,

which can guarantee the quality and the taste of food of each menu.

“Hawker Chan” in Singapore is very successful, observed from every day long

queue of the customers, and it is also reputed among tourists who come to visit

Singapore for tasting”. By this reason, Dim Sum Wonderland Co., Ltd. has seen the

potential of Hawker Chan and open the chance for Thai and Pattaya people to taste

delicious food which has various menus with the affordable price. Hawker Chan at

Royal Garden Pattaya is ready to serve everyday from 11.00 am – 11.00 pm.”

…………………………………………………………

Chef Chan Hon Meng was born in 1965, Ipoh, Malaysia. Chef Chan developed

a keen interest in cooking from an early age as he often helped in the family kitchen.

His passion for culinary as a career began in 1987 when he was hired as an

apprentice to various chefs in Ipoh’s seafood eateries.

Three years later, he left for Singapore to work in a seafood restaurant. In

2009, he opened Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle at Chinatown

Complex Market & Food Centre. Interest in Chef Chan’s food creation soon began to

burgeon. The stall was featured on TV shows like Channel 8’s 排排站查查看, 面对

and Taiwanese variety show 愛玩客 amongst various media coverage.

Chef Chan attained the pinnacle of recognition when his humble food stall

was awarded one Michelin star in the MICHELIN Guide Singapore in July 2016. Chef

Chan & his restaurant appeared in The Straits Times, Channel News Asia, CNN

News, CNBC, Forbes, Yahoo and The Peak Magazine, just to name a few.

The sauce comprises of many different herbs and spices, perfected over the

years. The chicken is simmered in this particular sauce for hours to absorb its

essence and retain its tenderness. One bite is never enough. The current Hawker

Chan has 3 branches China town food complex, Smith Street and Tai Seng.

The partnership arose when Mr. Chan came to recognize Hersing Culinary’s

proven track record in the F&B industry. The common work culture, ethics and

values naturally led to a collaboration founded on the synergy between Hersing

Culinary’s expertise in brand management and Chef Chan’s culinary talent.

The name “Hawker Chan” is chosen, as it reflects Chef Chan’s humble

beginnings and pays tribute to Singapore’s unique and diverse food culture.

Hersing Culinary is honored to partner a home-grown culinary talent such as

Chef Chan and looks forward to establishing a global footprint with Hawker Chan’s

dishes.

In July 2016, Chef Chan Hon Meng won the plaudits of the MICHELIN Guide

Singapore with his signature local delights: soya sauce chicken rice and noodles.

Chef Chan procures the ingredients each morning to ensure the best quality

and freshness. His unique recipe requires five hours of preparation. The soya-sauce-

glazed skin is of a perfect silky and smooth texture. The meat is tenders well as

juicy, and pairs impeccably with rice. While the signature chicken gets the spotlight,

the other assortment of meats such as the char siew and roast pork are equally

coveted by diners. The char siew has a distinctive caramelized sweetness and

aroma. The interplay of lean and fat textures is wonderful. On the other hand, the

roast pork’s crispy skin with its enticing fat is delightfully addictive.