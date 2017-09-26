2 nd ITL Sport, Health and Social Awareness Clinic 2017 (Charity Event)
The 2 nd ITL Sport, Health and Social Awareness Clinic 2017 is create to help all people have
fun while being cultural aware of their heritage, to improve knowledge on sport (sport
nutrition and fitness training for health) and learn skills in tennis and beach tennis (tips on
various tennis and beach tennis elements from professional coaches and athletes). This event
is part of creating social awareness to give equal chances for people from all levels and
background of society (to care for all).
Organized By International Tennis Lovers in partnership with team leader from various
organizations such as Prof. Dr. Kallaya Kijboonchoo, Dr. Penguin, Miss. Naphapat Meesri,
Mr. Tom Marshall, and Mr. Cazillac Renaud, sponsored by Pattaya People, KAAN, Greta
Farm & Sport Club, Pattaya Floating Market, FBT Sports, SEARA International, The
Inspiration Group, Asia West Limited Company, Rotary, Irish Society of Pattaya, Wilson
Sport and AIA insurance the event was able to succeed all expectation.
Professor Dr. Kallaya Kijboonchoo, the president of this event said she welcomes everyone
and is very happy with the atmosphere of this event, as everyone truly cares about each other.
Mr. Mark Kolenberg, the president of International Tennis Lover said the purpose of this
event is to build a friendship among sports lovers while creating social awareness to others.
Dr. Penguin, the morning indoor activity leader said that he is glad to show the magic to
children and was delighted with the cooperation of all parties involved.
Miss. Naphapat Meesri, the morning outdoor cultural activity leader said that she is happy to
be able to organize activities for children and provide them with knowledge.
Mr. Tom Marshall, the morning outdoor tennis activity leader said that it is a great pleasure to
be teaching tennis to children and welcomed Thai tennis super star Danai Udomchok help.
Mr. Cazillac Renaud, the morning outdoor beach tennis activity leader said that teaching new
sports like beach tennis to children makes him very happy and want to make more activities.
For more information, follow us on: http://www.internationaltennislovers.com/