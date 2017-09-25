Pattaya People

Main Menu

Header Banner
News
SIAM@SIAM DESIGN HOTEL PATTAYA WONGNAI.COM BLOGGER’S PARTY

SIAM@SIAM DESIGN HOTEL PATTAYA WONGNAI.COM BLOGGER’S PARTY

By pattaya
September 25, 2017
19
0
Share:

Sep. 2017 – Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya held a celebration for Wongnai.com Bloggers. Inside
this party presented vast amount of activities for bloggers
The party started at 19.30 at the hotel “Car Bar” cool with conceptual design bar with Car and
automotive interior. Bloggers got the experience of Car Bar as well as our hotel comfortable
atmosphere and great menu combination with mocktails
Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya ended the party with 3 giveaways for bloggers. First prize for the
night is seafood BBQ dinner buffet THB 990 package for 2 persons. The party ended with blissful
bloggers in remarkable group photos.

Previous Article

Coast Beach Bar & Grill at ...

Next Article

Subway Opening – Near Walking Street

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

All content on this website is the legal property of Dragon Enterprises Co Ltd. and can only be reused with written permission from the copyright holder. Website design & development by Silvermover