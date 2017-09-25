SIAM@SIAM DESIGN HOTEL PATTAYA WONGNAI.COM BLOGGER’S PARTY
Sep. 2017 – Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya held a celebration for Wongnai.com Bloggers. Inside
this party presented vast amount of activities for bloggers
The party started at 19.30 at the hotel “Car Bar” cool with conceptual design bar with Car and
automotive interior. Bloggers got the experience of Car Bar as well as our hotel comfortable
atmosphere and great menu combination with mocktails
Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya ended the party with 3 giveaways for bloggers. First prize for the
night is seafood BBQ dinner buffet THB 990 package for 2 persons. The party ended with blissful
bloggers in remarkable group photos.