SIAM@SIAM DESIGN HOTEL PATTAYA WONGNAI.COM BLOGGER’S PARTY

Sep. 2017 – Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya held a celebration for Wongnai.com Bloggers. Inside

this party presented vast amount of activities for bloggers

The party started at 19.30 at the hotel “Car Bar” cool with conceptual design bar with Car and

automotive interior. Bloggers got the experience of Car Bar as well as our hotel comfortable

atmosphere and great menu combination with mocktails

Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya ended the party with 3 giveaways for bloggers. First prize for the

night is seafood BBQ dinner buffet THB 990 package for 2 persons. The party ended with blissful

bloggers in remarkable group photos.