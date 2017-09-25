Papillon Restaurant @ U Pattaya

U Pattaya is located between Jomtien and Bang Saray with absolute beachfront access suitable for discerning leisure travellers who seek serenity and privacy. The resort in Pattaya consist of 19 villas and 25 rooms with sizes ranging from 32-90 sqm. Rooms featured spacious space with whirlpool. The villas have a private pool and come in one or two bedroom options. The overall design of the resort is a fisherman village concept using rustic wood and bamboo in the interior design. All accommodation features free Wi-Fi, in-room luxury amenities and other U’s unique touches. Other facilities of our 5 star hotel in Pattaya include Papillon Beachfront Restaurant, La Vela Roof Top Bar, U Spa, infinity swimming pool, gym and library.

U’s unique concept of service including 24 hour room which allow guests to enjoy their room for 24 hours from arrival as well as breakfast whenever/wherever during their stay, international and local calls at cost, pre-select amenities such as pillow, tea, music and soap that guests can select from our online U Choose programme and more.

Location : 70/14 Moo8, Soi Na-Jomtien 56/3, Sattahip Chonburi, Thailand

http://www.upattaya.com/

Call : 038 046 100

E-Mail : reserve@upattaya.com