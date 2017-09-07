SINGHA PATTAYA OPEN 2017 – 90.75FM
Thailand participated in the latest South East Asian Games also known as SEA GAMES 2017
in Malaysia, where the current tennis team won 4 out of the 5 gold medals. Today we at
Pattaya People media group are welcoming Mr. Sonchat Ratiwatana the gold medalist in
Men’s Double event who won the gold medal now for a record 6 times.
Mr. Sonchat Ratiwatana, the Gold medalist of the 2017 SEA GAMES said that he and the
rest of the team are truly delighted to have won the gold medals for Thailand, because being
able to represent your country is the greatest honor for an athlete life. The SEA GAMES
event was a wonderful time to combine all 11 South East Asian nations and create unity of
common values and shared beliefs, which is beyond just a sport event because it creates
deeper bonds and relationships between people within the region.
Mr. Sonchat, state that currently there is a 500,000 baht TATP professional event organized
in Pattaya at Greta sport club were all fans are welcomed free of charge. The event is part of
the TATP circuit which is the circuit of Thai Association of Tennis Professionals or
commonly known as TATP. TATP organize 4 events of 500, 000 baht a year around the
country which is why the current event is organized in Pattaya, these four events will give
rankings point were the 8 highest ranked players will be participating in the Final event also
known as the SINGHA MASTER a 1,000,000 baht event.
Mr. Sonchat, further state that SINGHA also organized SINGHA Grand Slam Experience
where juniors under 12, 14, 16 finalist will be train by Thai professionals and join the
SINGHA team to the Australian Open 1 of the 4 biggest tournaments in the world also known
as grand slams, here they will be trained for a week at Mr. Matthew Gregory tennis academy
in Australian. SINGHA also has the SINGHA senior circuit were the senior players can come
and complete, this is a unique event that combine all levels of tennis from junior, professional
and senior were all level of players can learn and share experience to one another. Lastly, in
the new year period SINGHA tennis players come together to visit mountain tribes in the
north of Thailand to give food, clothes and medicine to the people in need as part of the
SINGHA social awareness and social responsibility project.
For more information, follow us on Face book: TATP TOUR