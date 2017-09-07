Coast Beach Bar & Grill at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya
Friday’s Samba Night Seafood BBQ buffet
5 th September 2017
Looking for a great atmosphere places for dinner hang out?, at the
COAST Bar and Bistro, you can stay here all day and move with your
mood, enjoying range of indoor and outdoor settings, right on Pattaya’s
best beach and with panoramic views of the coastline, enjoy a casual
lunch by taking your pick from our eclectic menu of international cuisines
or lounge the afternoon away on a sunken daybed just few steps away
from the beach. In the evenings, COAST transforms into one of
Pattaya’s most sophisticated dining experiences, showcasing grilled
meats and seafood, along with a wide choice of cocktails. The focus at
COAST is on the views of the beach and your effortless glide through
the day and for the Friday Samba’s night serves you Brazilian Seafood
BBQ buffet with on 1,100 per person or 1,999 baht including exclusive
wine.
For more information, Visits: www.centarahotelsresorts.com