Big Fish – Siam@Siam

Big Fish

All day dining

Fearless works of art adorn a two-story floor-to-ceiling space. An idiosyncratic blend of industrial design with immersive oceanic colours.

Take refuge in a surreal sanctuary for large marine life: jellyfish lamps, a fish tail bar, the focal point an oversized big fish. Savour all-day seafood cuisine from Thailand and beyond. Late night quick bites prepared a la minute by our expert chef, with an extensive drinks list to match. Plunge headfirst into fantastic underwater depths.

For More information, visits: www.siamatpattaya.com

Address: 390 Moo 9, Pattaya 2nd Road, Nongprue, Banglamung

Chonburi, 20150