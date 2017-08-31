Pattaya People

Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya

August 31, 2017
MERA MARE is located in heart of the vibrant city of Pattaya on the Beach Road and offers a comfortable accommodation includes the right blend of luxury, warm service and efficiency for both Business and Leisure traveler. A few steps away from the famous beach of Pattaya and the shopping paradise “Central Festival Beach”

Our All-day dining restaurant with the open kitchen offers the choices of Western or Thai cuisine, while our café offers choices of bakeries and pastries from our pastry chef selected dishes.

โทร 038 111 800

