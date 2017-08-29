Wild snake causes excitement in Pattaya

At 4.30am on the 28th of August, Pattaya City police were informed by members of the public, that a snake was spotted disappearing under a car in front of the police station.

Lt. Vidikorn, who specializes in capturing wild snakes, was called to offer expert assistance. After inspecting the Mitsubishi Pajero in question, Lt. Vidikorn found the snake coiled up in the engine block.

The snake was captured in around 10 minutes and soon identified as a juvenile boa, approximately 2 metres in length.

Despite initially scaring passers-by, there was soon another crowd gathered around the vehicle. Snakes are considered to be lucky in Thai culture so lottery players were taking photos of the vehicle’s license plate in order to get good luck.

The snake itself, was handed over the animal welfare authorities who will release back into the wild.