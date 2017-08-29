Kind Bikers

Pattaya People

By pattaya
August 29, 2017
Motorcycle Club treat poor kids to day of fun
Members from the Bad Company Motorcycle Club recently held a charitable event at the Mediterranean Garden Resort located on Banpong of Banglamung, to give disadvantaged children from the Hand to Hand Foundation a day of fun.
Club president Mr. Geie Ove Hansen presided over the event which saw the children enjoy over 50 different cakes, sandwiches, ice-cream and drinks as well as having fun in the resort’s swimming pool.
Over 250 motorcycle enthusiast members from the Bad Company Motorcycle Club frequently take part in such good causes. Donating food and drinks to poorer students across Banglamung district schools.

