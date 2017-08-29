Instant noodle theft

Man has wallet and phone stolen while making noodles

At 1.30am on the 29th of August, Pattaya City police received notifications of a theft having been committed at a 7 Eleven store located on Pratumnak Road.

At the scene, the victim, identified as Chinese tour guide, Mr. Pichinpong Akattajit, aged 44 years old, had been inside the store preparing some instant noodles with hot water. He had placed his blue wallet and mobile phone near the food stall but forgot to take his belongings with him when he left the store.

Within a matter of minutes, he realized his mistake and went back into the store, but by then it was too late and his possessions had already been taken.

Police conducted a review of the stores CCTV footage and discovered that the wallet and phone had been taken by a female suspect wearing green clothing.

This unidentified woman can be clearly seen taking the items which are thought to be worth a total of more than 50,000 baht.

Police will now continue their investigation into the theft in order to identify the female thief so that they can bring her to justice.