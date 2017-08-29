In the Stars

Astrology app to create disabled careers

at the Pattaya Redemptory Center, Dr. Nitikrit Kitti Srivoranan was honored to present a lecture on D.I.Y. methods which people living with disabilities can use to improve their lives.

The Neptune application presented by the Mono Astro Co. Ltd., is a live personal astrological application which allows users to talk with leading astrologers via their mobile phone.

It uses the wisdom of Thai astrological experts to create different activities for users to engage in, including potential future careers.

The Neptune application had organized this charitable training course in order to develop careers for the disabled who can work from home, taking into account their time availability and personal ability.