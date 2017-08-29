Creating Entrepreneurs

Opening ceremony for Community Enterprise Development Project

At 10.00am on the 28th of August, at The Siamese Hotel Pattaya, the deputy mayor of Pattaya was honored to preside over the opening ceremony of the Pattaya Community Enterprise Development Project which aims to raise the living standard of the community in 2017.

The project was created by the Office of the Social Development Board as a means to support and encourage people to join and form professional groups and community enterprises.

It is hoped that these community unions may produce goods and generate income for their families and for the wider community.

Currently 13 such groups have been created through the scheme with many more collectives expected to generate local income in a self-reliant, efficient and long-lasting way.

By encouraging, supporting and monitoring the progress of the different groups, the Office of the Social Development Board will help remove the barriers to independent trading and may oversee the progression of local entrepreneurs.