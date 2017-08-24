Wrong Move

Motorcyclists injured after colliding with truck

At Banglamung Police station received reports of a road traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck, by the entrance to Wat Thunggrad along Sukhumvit Road.

At the scene, the emergency services found two injured women lying in the street. The first, identified as Miss Nareerat Chaisith, aged 35, had suffered injuries to her chest, shoulder and left arm, while the second woman, Ms. Kamonsri Kaemanee, aged 30, had suffered serious injuries to her chest and legs and was displaying no pulse.

Both women received emergency first aid treatment at the scene before being transported to Banglamung Hospital for further treatment.

Witnesses reported that the injured women had been travelling on a motorcycle and had cut in front of the pickup giving the larger vehicle no time to avoid a collision.

Police had initially detained the truck driver and a further police investigation will be conducted to determine the precise nature of the accident and the liability of those involved.