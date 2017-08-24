Welcome to Pattaya South African Ambassador

Welcome to Pattaya

Thai officials welcome South African Ambassador

at a conference room of Pattaya City Hall, Mr. Geoff Doidge, the Ambassador of the South African Embassy, was welcomed to Pattaya by the city mayor Pol. Lt. Anan Charoenchasri, and the Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Apichart Weerapan.

Mr. Doidge thanked his hosts for their warm welcome and explained his interest in coming to Pattaya as wanting to observe the administrative structure of this world-famous tourism destination.

The officials present at the meeting also discussed their future cooperation in the fields of urban development and the management of the Thai tourism industry.

The warm atmosphere on the day will help promote cooperation between Thai and South African senior tourism officials.

After the meeting was concluded, the authorities present exchanged gifts and took photos to record the growing friendship between the two nations.