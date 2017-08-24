Up in Smoke

Vet’s clinic catches fire

Pattaya City police recently received reports of a serious fire at the Urgent Care Clinic located on Pattaya 3rd Road.

Four vehicles from the Pattaya City Disaster Prevention Division were taken to the scene of the fire and found smoke billowing from a balcony on the 4th floor.

Police officers at the scene, coordinated traffic in the area so that the fire crews could attend to the blaze.

The fire officers soon found the smoke was the result of a wood fire located on the second floor. They managed to extinguish the flames in a matter of minutes preventing further damage to the premises and any harm caused to individuals.

The owner of the animal clinic revealed that he had been alerted to the situation by a strong smell of burning and heat coming from the 2nd floor. After going to inspect the situation, he found smoke was flooding out the 3rd and 4th floor balconies and called the emergency services to help.

Fire experts believe the cause of the fire may be unextinguished cigarettes that construction workers, operating in the building, had left in a pile until they erupted into a fire.

Luckily, everyone inside the building at the time was able to escape without suffering any injuries.