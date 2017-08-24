Teenager Attacked

Youth mugged by motorcycle trio

At 1:00am on the 24th of August, Pattaya City police received a report of a serious physical assault having been committed along Pratamnak Soi 7.

At the scene, the emergency services found the victim, identified as Mr. Nam Nopputhit, aged 17 years old, with facial injuries and swelling as well as a badly cut right wrist which appeared to have been stabbed with a knife.

Medics performed emergency first aid treatment at the scene before transferring the victim to a nearby hospital for further care.

The victim told police that he had been walking back to his apartment after finishing work nearby and was talking on his mobile phone when 3 suspects on a Honda Wave motorcycle attacked him weapons before snatching his phone and wallet and fleeing the scene.

He told police that his wallet contained 500 baht as well as his ID card, and that he did not know any of the attackers.

A police investigation into the attack has now begun and officers are checking CCTV of the local area in order to try and identify the 3 men. Once caught, they will be swiftly brought to justice.