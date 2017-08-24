Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya
Education Seminar PRP Therapy and Cosmetic
Sure Cell Clinic Pattayais the new medical clinic highlight in town. Surecell medical group
specializes in the clinical application of autologous PRP and stem cell therapy. The Surecell
group treats up to 1,000 patients per month, trains medical professionals from across the
globe and creates educational material accessible to both patients and health workers with
clinics across Australia, as well as in Thailand and Bangladesh. Pattaya is truly excited to
welcome a world class medical facility into our town. Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya is run by Dr
Peter Lewis who is considered an expert in the field of sports medicine, including platelet
rich plasma (PRP). Peter has extensive experience working, lecturing and teaching on the
topics of PRP and stem cell therapies both in Australia, as well as overseas. He was one of
the first clinicians in Australia to offer PRP treatment, and is now one of the most
experienced in the field and is looking forward to help all the people in Pattaya to feel better.
Dr. Peter Lewis, the Medical Director of Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya said that at Sure Cell Clinic
Pattaya we look forward to help you with any of your problems and help you learn about
medical treatment use at the clinic. Today we gave an educational seminar on PRP, which we
explained that our blood is made up of 93% red blood cells, 6% white blood cells, 1%
platelets and plasma. Platelets are best known for their function of blood-clotting to stop
bleeding. Platelets, however, are much more significant than this, as human platelets are also
a critical component in injury healing. PRP or Platelet Rich Plasma is the human blood that is
spun down and separated producing a concentration of platelets above normal values.
Platelets are the clotting cells of our blood, but they also have great potential in enhancing
healing of muscle, tendon, and ligaments which we use at our clinic. Other seminar will be
given in the coming month you can keep updated with our websites and if you have any
questions please feel free to drop by and have a talk with us at Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya.
Dr. Liapmuang Pudpong, the Cosmetic Specialist of Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya said that as PRP
cosmetic works different than normal cosmetic as it is not a Botox or filling treatment where
the result can be seen right away, but PRP cosmetic is a healing system that heal much deeper
and need more time to show the effect but on the other hand the effects also last much longer.
Mr. Malcolm Steward, the Marketing Director of Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya said that before he
worked at the clinic he was a patient that receives stem cell threat and was health from his
paints in his body. The Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya has been providing service for clients of all
ages with various problems effectively, all people are welcome to work in for a try out as our
friendly staff is looking forward to welcome you, and so what are you waiting for visit us at
Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya or check out our details at www.surecell.com