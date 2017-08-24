Education Seminar PRP Therapy and Cosmetic

Sure Cell Clinic Pattayais the new medical clinic highlight in town. Surecell medical group

specializes in the clinical application of autologous PRP and stem cell therapy. The Surecell

group treats up to 1,000 patients per month, trains medical professionals from across the

globe and creates educational material accessible to both patients and health workers with

clinics across Australia, as well as in Thailand and Bangladesh. Pattaya is truly excited to

welcome a world class medical facility into our town. Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya is run by Dr

Peter Lewis who is considered an expert in the field of sports medicine, including platelet

rich plasma (PRP). Peter has extensive experience working, lecturing and teaching on the

topics of PRP and stem cell therapies both in Australia, as well as overseas. He was one of

the first clinicians in Australia to offer PRP treatment, and is now one of the most

experienced in the field and is looking forward to help all the people in Pattaya to feel better.

Dr. Peter Lewis, the Medical Director of Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya said that at Sure Cell Clinic

Pattaya we look forward to help you with any of your problems and help you learn about

medical treatment use at the clinic. Today we gave an educational seminar on PRP, which we

explained that our blood is made up of 93% red blood cells, 6% white blood cells, 1%

platelets and plasma. Platelets are best known for their function of blood-clotting to stop

bleeding. Platelets, however, are much more significant than this, as human platelets are also

a critical component in injury healing. PRP or Platelet Rich Plasma is the human blood that is

spun down and separated producing a concentration of platelets above normal values.

Platelets are the clotting cells of our blood, but they also have great potential in enhancing

healing of muscle, tendon, and ligaments which we use at our clinic. Other seminar will be

given in the coming month you can keep updated with our websites and if you have any

questions please feel free to drop by and have a talk with us at Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya.

Dr. Liapmuang Pudpong, the Cosmetic Specialist of Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya said that as PRP

cosmetic works different than normal cosmetic as it is not a Botox or filling treatment where

the result can be seen right away, but PRP cosmetic is a healing system that heal much deeper

and need more time to show the effect but on the other hand the effects also last much longer.

Mr. Malcolm Steward, the Marketing Director of Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya said that before he

worked at the clinic he was a patient that receives stem cell threat and was health from his

paints in his body. The Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya has been providing service for clients of all

ages with various problems effectively, all people are welcome to work in for a try out as our

friendly staff is looking forward to welcome you, and so what are you waiting for visit us at

Sure Cell Clinic Pattaya or check out our details at www.surecell.com