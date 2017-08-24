Problematic Pole

Locals fear damaged electricity pole will cause accident

Recently, our PPMG reporter team went down to the area around Sukhumvit 28, to inspect the condition of a damaged electricity pole, which local citizens fear will lead to road users being harmed.

Our team found that the 10-metre high electricity pole, located by the junction of Soi Hua Thung, was badly damaged and hanging at a 45-degree angle causing a partial obstruction of the road.

Local residents told our team that the pole had been damaged when a vehicle recently collided with it during an accident. The female driver of the black CRV sedan involved in the crash, had fled the scene afterwards and local police and maintenance teams had been informed the incident.

Residents now hope that the pole can be fixed quickly before someone is hurt by the hazard.