People’s Participation Workshop

Public feedback on urban planning projects

At 9.00am on the 23rd of August, at the Morakot Conference Room of Ambassador City Hotel in Jomtien, Mr. Naris Niramaiwong, the Banglamung District Sheriff, presided over the opening ceremony of the ‘People’s Participation Workshop’ which was set up in order to measure the impact of locally planned public works and development.

Specialist resource officers and local authority representatives were also present at the meeting that was called to ensure public participation in the evaluation of local urban planning.

According to this town planning project, the department of public works and local officials, are required to prepare a report on the assessment of changes to the environment on the application of compulsory urban planning over a specified period of time, in this case, not exceeding five years from the date the ministerial regulations come into force.

The Department of Public Works will compile feedback from members of the public with cooperation from the City Development Personnel Office and the Bureau of Analysis.

Members of the public are encouraged to provide comments, suggestions, and useful feedback to help guide the urban development of their province, in this case, Chonburi.