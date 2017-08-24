Game Over

Authorities raid illegal gambling den

At Banglamung district sheriff ordered security forces, led by the deputy district chief and composed of Banglamung police and voluntary police officers, to search a commercial building on Soi Photisarn, after receiving reports of the premises being used in illegal online gambling.

From the force’s investigation, it was found that the building, which is advertised as an internet game shop, contained a large number of desktop computers, with their screens set to online gambling sites, as well as a table used for foreign football betting.

The computers, were seized as evidence to be used in a criminal case, as were business cards with the phrase “lucky money for 10 baht” advertising the illegal nature of the gambling committed within.

The owners of the building, Mr. Thanapon, aged 30, and Miss Khan-Kam, aged 27 years old, will now be detained to face criminal prosecution for the offences committed.