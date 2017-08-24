Fisherman Drowns

Burmese national dies after fishing with friend

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center in Pattaya recently received an emergency call regarding a man who had been found unconscious in the water of an old flour mill in Bunnak district.

At the scene, the medics attended to the unconscious man and gave him CPR in an attempt to revive him. The unidentified Burmese national, believed to be aged around 35, was then transported to Banglamung Hospital to receive further emergency care but unfortunately he died from his injuries a short time later.

A friend of the deceased, told officials that he had been fishing with his friend when he had returned home briefly to collect something. After returning to the mill’s pond, he discovered his friend’s body floating in the water and had dragged him to shore in an effort to save the man, before calling the emergency services.

A police investigation and post mortem will now be conducted to determine the precise cause of death.