Coconut Anti-Bug Project

Farmers trained in how to deal with caterpillar pests

At 10.30am on the 23rd of August, at the Center for Agricultural Productivity Enhancement, Mr. Naris Niramaiwong, the Banglamung District Sheriff, was honored to carry out his role of president of the Coconut Anti – Bugs project, assisted by Lt. Suwit La Klang and other members of the committee.

After budgetary approval, the Department of Agricultural have issued an extension to the program which aims to prevent the damage to coconut trees by black caterpillars.

A total of 9,390 rai of coconut plantations were surveyed back in April of this year and an area of 2,721 rai (68,034sq.m) was found to have been destroyed by black caterpillars, affecting the productivity of 61,257 mature coconut trees.

A variaty of pest control methods have been implemented depending on the maturity and size of the tree. Trees over 12 metres tall will have chemical injections into an area of the trunk to stop the threat, whilst trees less than 12 metres tall will have pesticides sprayed onto them.

Local farmers have also been trained in how to monitor the outbreak of the bugs as well as new techniques to help treat affected trees effectively, thereby stopping the spread of the pests.