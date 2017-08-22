Speed Kills

Man dies after high speed collision in North Pattaya

The Pattaya City police department recently received notifications of a serious road accident at the North Pattaya traffic junction, during which at least one person was thought to have been seriously injured.

At the scene, the emergency services found a badly damaged white Honda Civic, with a badly injured male driver trapped inside. Specialist cutting equipment was used to remove the man from the car and the medics present performed CPR on him before transferring him to Pattaya Hospital for further emergency medical treatment.

Officers spoke to Mr. Hemras Pisitlapas, aged 46 years, who told them that he had parked his large truck at the side of the road to perform maintenance on the trailer, when the white Honda approached him at great speed and collided with the truck.

He also told officers that he believed the car may have been involved in illegal street racing due to its dangerously fast speed and the heavy customization of the vehicle.

Initially, police officers recorded the crash scene and nearby CCTV footage as evidence, and were later able to identify the injured man as Mr. Potakorn Rakpong, aged 30 years old.

Unfortunately, Mr. Potakorn suffered severe head damage during the collisionand later died of his wounds in hospital. His family have since been notified and they will now collect the body for a funeral to take place.