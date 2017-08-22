Local Business Matters

Pattaya Business and Tourism Association meeting held

Recently, in the Thapphraya conference room of the Grand Sole’ Hotel, located on Pattaya 2nd Road, the vice-president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, Mr. Ratanachai Sutthachai, presided over the monthly meeting of the association’s board members to discuss important matters related to Pattaya’s business community.

During the meeting, association members invited local business representatives, to inform them of issues such as effective methods of treating wastewater and details regarding the operations of beach umbrella rental services on Pattaya Beach.

In addition, representatives from the Navy were invited to inform those present, of updates regarding the preparations for the upcoming International Boat Exhibition 2017 to be held here Pattaya.