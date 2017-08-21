“KAAN” SINGHA D’ Luck Cinematic Theatre PATTAYA

KAAN” SINGHA D’ Luck Cinematic Theatre is the new highlight attraction in town. Pattaya is truly excited to have their 1st world levitating theatre, the attraction is distinguished by fictions tales of ancient Thai literature inspired with modern day 3D cinema to create a theatrical attraction that bring visitors the experience that are virtualize as being more realistic than ever before.

KAAN is a wonderful story telling that start with a boy name KAAN going to a secret library and made a mistake that cause him to go in time and experience ancient tales of myth and eventually leading him to find a way to get back home. KAAN has to experience the wrath of the sea giantess, the colors of Himmavanta, the chase of lighting, the wager for the ivory kingdom, the underwater abyss, the cataclysm until eventually found himself as being the heroes within. The story told in each part is magnificent as it clear that there has been so much work put together to create this show, which became the “Pride of Pattaya”.

Khun Yongyoot Thongkongtoon, the Producer & Artistic Director SINGHA KAAN” D’ Luck Cinematic Theatre said that that he start up the idea of creating a show that can bring pride to Thai culture and national heritage while combining with world class show that will win the hearts of both national and international visitor. The purpose is to show that you don’t need to go aboard to see a world class show in Las Vegas, but you can enjoy it at home as this show present the richness of Thai history in a world class performance.

Khun Yongyoot further said that KAAN is chosen to be held in Pattaya because KAAN believes that Pattaya is the leading city in the eastern seaboard and a key tourism destination for Thailand. “KAAN” D’ Luck Cinematic Theatre wants to support the city tourism industry by providing a new tourism attraction that provides a great image for the city and Thailand as a whole.

Khun Paween Purijitpanya, the Director KAAN” SINGHA D’ Luck Cinematic Theatre said that KAAN is the biggest challenge show that he has ever had done in his life, but it is also his biggest pride. KAAN has 90 actors and another 200 personal combine to a list of almost 300 people that life and work together every day to create the world class performance to impress all guests. The biggest joy in working on KAAN is the happiness of the visitors, people have to come to thank us for making this show, as for the 1st time their children became interest to learn in Thai literature and bring people closer to the values of being Thai.