On you Bike

Thai Heart Fund charity cycling event

the Dome Visitsa of Banglamung Municipality was the venue for a fundraising cycling event for the Thai Heart Fund.

The occasion was overseen by Mr. Naris Niramaiwong, the Banglamung district sheriff and was organized by the Public Health Volunteer Club to raise funds and awareness of the work done by the Thai Heart Fund.

The event was organized according to the government’s policy of encouraging people to exercise more and eat healthily in order to prevent heart disease and coronary conditions.

The event also commemorates Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s birthday and comes as part of an initiative to improve the environment by reducing pollution, introducing fish into local waterways and planting trees.