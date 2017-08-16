Neighbour from Hell

Russian tourist causes havoc at apartment complex

Pattaya City police department were informed of a foreign national causing the damage to property and behaving in a threatening manner at Paradise Park condominiums in Jomtien.

At the scene, officers found that a security guard and an employee of the apartment complex were attempting to detain the chaotic man, who was later identified to be Mr. Siegrist Ernst, a 55-year old Russian national. Mr. Ernst was then taken to Pattaya City police station where tourist police attempted to calm him.

Staff at the condominium told officer that on the morning of the 13th of August, Mr. Siegrist had caused damage to the apartments water shutoff valve, leading to 4 floors of accommodation becoming flooded. He also went around the property cutting wires and cables and injecting glue into key locks and plugs causing significant damage to the residence.

He had been taken away by police but returned later and was intent on causing further damage. At this time, he was apprehended by the security guard and employee and the police were called.

CCTV footage from the area confirmed the witnesses’ versions of events. Mr. Siegrist will now face criminal prosecution for his actions.