Marco’s Restaurant – Pizzeria

Marco’s restaurant, a place to eat and enjoy with exclusive menu, recipe has prepared and cooked by professional Chef, the Iron Chef titled, at here you can spend your time in a great company with family or friends to have a great meal here and to meet new friends with class, enjoy with their daily fresh prepared raw materials cooked for the customers directly fresh from kitchen.

What can Marco’s offer? It can be accommodate more than 50 people and second floor dining room can be booked for special events, daily fresh homemade pastas, pizzas, desserts, bread and more in our exclusive menu by European chef and if you need a romantic getaway? Marco’s is for you, or a business dinner you can also try it out, or just for a glass of the excellent Italian wine selection imported directly, our opening time is from noon until midnight.

For reservations, call; 092 475 1493 or www.marcospattaya.com

Address: 306/94 m.12 Thappraya road, Pattaya, Chonburi

Email: info@marcospattaya.com