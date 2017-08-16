Making the Grade

Tourist police volunteers receive certificates

Recently, an award ceremony was held in the ballroom of the Grand Hotel Pattaya, to mark the completion of a volunteer police training program.

The ceremony was overseen by Pol. Lt. Piyapong Ensarn, and was attended by tourist police from division 2 who successfully completed the course to improve the performance of volunteer police officers.

The volunteer officers, both Thai and foreigner, will now assist police officers in facilitating the security and assistance of tourists who visit the city.

During the certification ceremony, the newly trained volunteer officers were informed that as well as enforcing laws which govern criminal conduct, they will also be responsible for the prevention of environmental damage and upholding cultural values as recognized as being of great value to Pattaya’s tourism industry.