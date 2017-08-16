Hospital Bike Thief

Police on the hunt for motorcycle thief

Banglamung police were notified of a motorcycle theft which occurred outside Banglamung Hospital.

At the scene, officers found that the victim, Mr. Suchao Boonyuen, aged 30, had parked his Yamaha motorcycle in the car park in front of the Chalerm Phrakiat Building, at 5pm the previous day, whilst visiting his wife and baby inside the hospital. After returning to the car park, Mr. Suchao discovered that his vehicle had been stolen.

Police officers checked the CCTV footage of the area and found a clear picture of the suspect, a man aged between 30-40, who stole the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

A police investigation has now begun to identify the suspect and bring him to justice.

Officers have warned citizens to be careful when leaving their vehicle as thieves may strike even in public places like hospital car parks.