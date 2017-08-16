Happiness Begins

Children invited to Kaan Show charity event 2017

Recently, the Kaan Show and the Singha D’Luck theater helped spread some joy to disadvantaged and disabled children by offering them the opportunity to come and see the fantasy Kaan show live.

The Happiness Begins Kaan Charity event 2017 invited over 1,000 children from 15 charitable organizations to come and enjoy the wonderful world of fantasy that the Kaan show offers.

The manager of the Singha D’Luck theatre, talking of the free event, explained that “we are so happy to share that value and happiness is to share”.

The world class show took over 3 years to produce and features more than 600 highly trained stage actors and acrobats. The production showcases famous characters from Thai literature which is sure to put a smile on the faces of the children in attendance.