Dolphin Roundabout Debate

Officials listen to public over demolition project

Pattaya City Council and leading government officials have met recently to discuss the implications of demolishing the dolphin roundabout in Pattaya.

Plans to demolish the historical roundabout were first discussed last year and the issue has since become a hot topic of debate.

During this meeting, city councilors, administrators and government officials decided to live broadcast the discussion in order to get feedback from the public.

Plans to separate the traffic light system from the roundabout are expected to help the flow of traffic in the area but owing to the age and sentimental value of the roundabout, a large proportion of the public have voiced their opposition to the scheme.

80-90% of the comments from the public were against the proposals. Leading local administrators have said that in light of the public opinion, plans to demolish the roundabout may need to be amended or abandoned altogether in order to protect the public’s interes