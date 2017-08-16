Asking for Trouble

Taxi driver knocks out obnoxious tourist

At Pattaya police were called out to an incident which had occurred in front of the White Rose Hotel along Pattaya Second Road.

At the scene, officers and medics found an unidentified tourist, aged about 40 years old, lying injured in the middle of the street. While medics attended to the man and moved him to a nearby hospital for further treatment, police spoke to witnesses to try and ascertain what had caused the man’s injuries.

Police questioned a local taxi driver, identified as Mr. Anan Bunthang, aged 46, who told them that he had been driving along the road with a vehicle full of passengers, when the foreign man inexplicably ran towards his taxi and stopped in front of it before hitting the vehicle for no apparent reason. At this time, Mr. Anan got out of his vehicle to confront the man, but after having his shirt pulled by the tourist, Mr. Anan struck the man in the face causing him to fall to the ground.

A police investigation into the incident has no begun and they are reviewing CCTV footage of the local area. They will also question the foreign man once he has recovered.