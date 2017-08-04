Unlicensed Constructions

Officials investigate properties behind Pratumnak Hill

On the 2nd of August, the Director of the Pattaya Regional headquarters met with representatives from the Pattaya and Banglamung District Peacekeeping Corps, to investigate the area behind the Asia Pattaya Hotel on Pratumnak Hill where unlicensed construction has encroached onto the beach.

Complaint were originally made by local residents who said that business operators have built the beachfront buildings next to public paths on public land without any legal permission having been granted.

The inspection found two single story buildings located behind the dam wall on the beach area, but no business operators responsible for the properties were found.

A further investigation into the ownership and legality of the buildings is expected to take place over the next 1-2 weeks.