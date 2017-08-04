Seafood Lovers

Pattaya People

Reopening of Aao Thai Seafood Restaurant
At 7:00 pm on the 1st of August, the Aao Thai Seafood Restaurant on Soi Kho Phai in South Pattaya, was reopened by owner Mr. Jirawat Lengrung, serving a variety of seafood dishes.
The menu includes; shrimp, crab, octopus, fish, and many fresh catches of the day.
The restaurant is divided into two sections, a la carte and a buffet zone which is 399 baht per person with no time limit given to diners.
Aao Thai Seafood Restaurant offers great food in a nice atmosphere. It is open daily from 11.00am to midnight.
For reservations, call 086-3553375 or 087-8343999

