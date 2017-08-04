Inoperative Drainage

Officials inspect drains around Pratumnak Hill

Following from the recently reported case of flooding occurring behind the Pattaya Beach Hotel on Pratumnak Hill, our PPMG reporter team have been informed of the recent findings of drainage experts who have investigated the site.

Investigators have found that the drainage system has become blocked with rubbish and other debris, preventing the flow of storm water into the drains which results in the road and pedestrian staircase, (which is already in a state of deterioration) becoming hazardous, as well as causing rubbish to flow onto the nearby beaches.

Authorities are now keen to unblock the drains so that storm water may be carried away effectively underground, therefore limiting the amount of debris swept onto the nearby beach which is popular amongst tourists.