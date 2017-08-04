Pattaya People

Main Menu

Header Banner
Community News
Inoperative Drainage

Inoperative Drainage

By pattaya
August 4, 2017
21
0
Share:

Officials inspect drains around Pratumnak Hill
Following from the recently reported case of flooding occurring behind the Pattaya Beach Hotel on Pratumnak Hill, our PPMG reporter team have been informed of the recent findings of drainage experts who have investigated the site.
Investigators have found that the drainage system has become blocked with rubbish and other debris, preventing the flow of storm water into the drains which results in the road and pedestrian staircase, (which is already in a state of deterioration) becoming hazardous, as well as causing rubbish to flow onto the nearby beaches.
Authorities are now keen to unblock the drains so that storm water may be carried away effectively underground, therefore limiting the amount of debris swept onto the nearby beach which is popular amongst tourists.

Previous Article

Announcement of Tunnel Project

Next Article

Unlicensed Constructions

Related articles More from author

All content on this website is the legal property of Dragon Enterprises Co Ltd. and can only be reused with written permission from the copyright holder. Website design & development by Silvermover