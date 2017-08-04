Clearing out disposal



Officials and Volunteers work hard on Pattaya Beach

On the 2nd of August, the Pattaya Beach Umbrella Club and the Pattaya Massage Club organized a beach cleaning activity on Pattaya Beach.

The operation was led Mr. Setthapol Boonsawad, the Vice President of Pattaya City Justice Center, who also volunteered to bring a backhoe loader to clear sand from the beach and replace the sand pit, whilst volunteers collected rubbish on the beach from Central Pattaya down to South Pattaya Beach.

The beach rental operators for this zone had removed everything related to their beach rental services in accordance with Pattaya Council’s policy to conduct beach cleanings on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The cleaning of sand along Pattaya beach is the final phase of a long term project to rejuvenate the area to increase the standards for tourists.