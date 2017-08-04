Announcement of Tunnel Project

Chonburi Central Tunnel set to open August 25th

On the 2nd of August, Maj. Gen. Pinit Maneerat, the spokesperson for Pattaya City, met with Mr. Sunthorn Soppamai, the Director of Pattaya Technical Bureau and other officials to publicize the progress of the long-awaited Chonburi Central Tunnel project in front of a press conference.

Maj. Gen. Pinit revealed that he has spoken to Pattaya mayor Maj. Gen. Anan Charoenchasri, and was informed that officials from the Department of Rural Roads and the owner of the tunnel project had confirmed the tunnel will be officially launched on the 25th of August.

The 840-million-baht tunnel at the Central Pattaya intersection is a project which has been 3 years in the making. It is hoped that the eased congestion will help improve traffic around the city and help boost tourism in Pattaya.