Donation for Victims in Flooding

August 3, 2017
August 3, 2017
Sawang Boriboon Foundation asks for your help
Recently, at the Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Pattaya, the foundation’s president, Mr. Visit Chavalitnititham, invited kind hearted residents of Pattaya and generous citizens of Banglamung district, to come down to the foundation and make donations to help those affected by the recent flooding in Sakon Nakhon and other areas of Thailand’s Northeast.
Many people attended the donation drive, offering clothing, medicines, rice, dried food, drinking water, grants and other basic necessities.
Those interested in helping those affected are invited to come to the Sawang Boriboon Thammasatan Foundation in Pattaya every day, or, those who are unable to attend but still wish to help, may call 038-222474 to contact staff who will come to collect donated items.

