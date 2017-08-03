Conflicted License Plate

Woman vows traffic ticket is wrong

At 11:00 pm on the 1st of August, Miss Nipaporn Saithong, travelled to the Pattaya City police station to enquire about a traffic ticket she had been sent by the police station of Sakon Nakhon in Thailand’s Northeast.

The fine, which was given for the disobeying of traffic signs and/or traffic lights, was dated from the 10th of July.

Miss Nipaporn claimed that she had received the notification of the violation several days ago after receiving a call from relatives in Khon Kaen who received the government document.

Miss Nipaporn has raised the issue with the police because she says that the motorbike she uses in and around Pattaya does not match the details of the vehicle found to have been in violation of traffic rules. She also claims that she has not used a vehicle in the Sakon Nakhon as she doesn’t reside there, this prompted her to question the fine with police.

The police officers on duty, made a note of her testimony and have vowed to investigate the matter further to determine exactly who is liable for the fine.