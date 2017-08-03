Pattaya Floating Market receives award

At 2:00pm on the 1st of August, the Ministry of Commerce was honored to preside over the presentation ceremony of “a must visit market” sign being awarded to the Pattaya Floating Market.

Also in attendance at the event were distinguished guests, the Governor of Chonburi, Banglamung Sheriff Mr. Naris Niramaiwong, the Mayor of Pattaya Mr. Anan Charoenchasri, as well as executives from four other floating markets and Pattaya Floating Market manager Mr. Klaus Jorgen.

The Ministry of Commerce and the Department of Internal trade had organized the “must visit market” community marketing program for local businesses and Pattaya Floating Market was selected as the recipient of the sign by the Department of Trade and the Ministry of Commerce.

Pattaya Floating Market, which is regarded as the third most famous market in Chonburi Province, is split into 4 sections which represent 4 different traditional Thai regions.

There are 4 demonstration areas out in the middle of the water which are used to allow tourists to create their own handicrafts in traditional Thai fashion.

Many ‘One Tambon One Product’ items, as well as agricultural and consumer products are available for purchase throughout the market which boasts 385 stores which together generate between 1.5 – 2 million baht’s worth of revenue each day.