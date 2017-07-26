Pastry Addiction PATTAYA

Pastry Addiction

Located in the heart of the vibrant city of Pattaya on the Beach Road

and offers a comfortable accommodation includes the right blend of

luxury, warm service and efficiency for both Business and Leisure

traveler.

A few steps away from the famous beach of Pattaya and the shopping

paradise "Central Festival Beach" Our All-day dining restaurant with the

open kitchen offers the choices of Western or Thai cuisine, while our

café offer choices of bakeries and pastries from our Chef selected menu.

The pastry addiction features the best choice of delicious pastries,

cakes, chocolates and breads in town.

For More information, Visits: www.meramarehotel.com

420 200 Moo 9 Beach Road

Pattaya City Banglamung

20150

PATTAYA

THAILAND