Pastry Addiction PATTAYA

July 26, 2017
Pastry Addiction
Located in the heart of the vibrant city of Pattaya on the Beach Road
and offers a comfortable accommodation includes the right blend of
luxury, warm service and efficiency for both Business and Leisure
traveler.
A few steps away from the famous beach of Pattaya and the shopping
paradise "Central Festival Beach" Our All-day dining restaurant with the
open kitchen offers the choices of Western or Thai cuisine, while our
café offer choices of bakeries and pastries from our Chef selected menu.
The pastry addiction features the best choice of delicious pastries,
cakes, chocolates and breads in town.

For More information, Visits: www.meramarehotel.com
420 200 Moo 9 Beach Road
Pattaya City Banglamung
20150
PATTAYA
THAILAND

