Beach tennis stars welcomed home

Thai athletes return from the World Cup in Moscow

On the 18th of July, the Beach Tennis team who recently represented Thailand at the ITF Beach Tennis World Cup 2017 in Moscow, arrived safely back in the Kingdom.

The president and managing director of Greta Farm, the main sponsor of the National Beach Team of Thailand, as well as Mr. Sathien Puranawit, the director of the General Department of Student Affairs at Burapha University, presided over the warm welcome home ceremony for the team, who were presented with flowers upon their return.

The team captain and the team manager both revealed that the tournament was a success, as the Thai team, now ranked 18th of the 28 participating countries, have qualified for the next event to be held in Japan at the end of this year.

According to the team’s spokesperson, those athletes who will take part in both the men’s and women’s events, are now increasingly confident that they will be fully prepared to compete at the highest level in Japan.