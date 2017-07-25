Pattaya People

Crime News
Unexpected Death

By pattaya
July 25, 2017
Truck driver dies after vehicle slips off road
At 1.00pm on the 17th of July, Nong Prue police officers were notified of a serious road traffic accident involving a cement truck that has slipped off the carriageway along the 331 Road in Pattaya.
At the scene, police officers found a white cement mill truck had been severely damaged and overturned following the collision.
In the cab of the truck, the emergency services found that the driver, identified as Mr. Kolateep Yutitorn, aged 38, had died as a result of head injuries sustained.
An operation was then carried out to remove the truck from the side of the road and Mr. Kolateep’s body was taken to Banglamung Hospital to await collection by his relatives.

