Totaled Cement Truck

No one hurt as cement truck hits house

On the 18th of July, police officers from Huai Yai district, received reports of a cement truck having collided with a local building causing damage to the property.

At the scene, officers found that the cement truck had struck the house which had been opened as a local grocery store.

The truck driver, identified as Mr. Supot Photlud, aged 38, told police that he had been bringing building materials to the area when an illegal street racing truck swerved into his lane causing him to lose control of the truck and ultimately crash into the building.

Luckily no one was injured in the accident which officials believe caused in excess of 30,000 Baht’s worth of damage to the building.

Police are now investigating Mr. Supot’s version of events.